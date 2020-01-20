Moment two road rage motorists roll around in a rain-soaked London street

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

A weird video reveals two highway rage motorists rolling round in a rain-soaked road as passers-by tried to separate them.

The 2 males – certainly one of whom is in a leg lock – are seen mendacity within the highway whereas they try and trade blows.

A lady, regarded as the companion of one of many males concerned within the combat, is joined by members of the general public who arrive to attempt to break up the scrapping pair.

The combat happened on Thursday in Wandsworth, south London, and is assumed to have began after the motive force of a 4×4 tried to take photos of the couple’s automotive quantity plate.

The incident ended when police arrived and the motive force of the 4×4 made off, in line with witnesses.

The video was posted to twitter by a person who needs to stay nameless final night time saying: ‘Simply your normal night in Clapham Junction.’

The clip reveals two males rolling round on the moist highway.

One man sporting a beige jumper has his legs wrapped across the man who’s believed to be the 4×4 driver.

The person began punching the 4×4 driver. A lady regarded as the person’s companion, is heard screaming and tries to separate the pair up.

The boys keep locked collectively as they each jostle to out manoeuvre each other. The girl then tries to intervene, and grabs her companion’s arms.

Surprised commuters cease to see their heads out of the window of their automobiles whereas passers-by come to try to purpose with the angered males.

Rain continues to pour down on each males who’re nonetheless preventing on the bottom. The girl then briefly walks away from the combat showing to surrender on them each.

The 4×4 driver is then seen holding on to the opposite man’s hand earlier than the video cuts out.

Images taken shortly after the incident present two police vans and a police automotive on the scene.

The resident who filmed the incident from his flat at the moment stated the person within the blue 4×4 ran away from his car after the combat.

He stated: ‘It was highway rage I consider. I heard the shouting from the lounge so I went to the window to examine.

‘The person within the blue 4×4 was shouting and abusing the couple within the pink automotive. He was attempting to take pictures of the pink automotive’s quantity plate when the person stated one thing to him.

‘Then they ended up having a combat.

‘The girl was screaming at him saying it was all his fault and simply to depart them alone however the man wasn’t actually having it.

‘As soon as it acquired damaged up, the person from the blue automotive proceeded to desert the automotive and march off down the highway.

‘I typically see highway rage incidents however none that ever escalate to a bodily combat.’

He stated the police arrived and despatched out a search celebration to search for the brawler whereas the couple have been questioned.

He added: ‘The police arrived and despatched out a search group for the person, however I am unsure they discovered him.

‘The 2 police vans and one police automotive that turned up appeared a bit extreme. The couple acquired questioned after which have been free to go.’

When requested if the person got here again for his car the resident stated: ‘It wasn’t there this morning.’

A spokeswoman for the Met stated: ‘Police have been referred to as at 20:04hrs on Thursday 16 January to experiences of an altercation on Lavender Hill, Wandsworth.

‘Officers spoke to these believed to be concerned. Neither wished to proceed with any allegation.’