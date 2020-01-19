“Momentum Kept Getting Stalled”: Finch On Series Decider Loss To India

Australia skipper Aaron Finch stated they saved shedding the momentum, which first prevented them from setting a difficult goal after which made it troublesome to take wickets within the decisive third ODI. India claimed the sequence 2-1 with a snug seven-wicket win within the third ODI because the hosts chased the 287-run goal with Rohit Sharma scoring a chic century. “The wicket started to turn, and maybe it started to slide a bit more later on. We felt if we were able to post 300 or 310, that would have brought our spinners into play. We probably lost just one wicket (too many). Just that momentum kept getting stalled every now and then,” Finch stated.

Finch stated he had convey on part-time bowlers, together with himself, since they weren’t getting wickets.

“You play world-class players up front, you will go for a few runs. We wanted to get some wickets up front. It wasn’t to be.”

The visiting skipper stated it was an enriching expertise, taking part in Indian of their den.

“To play against the best in the world in these conditions is a great learning experience. Everyone played well. It was a great series to be a part of,” Finch stated.