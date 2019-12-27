Mona Singh got married to her boyfriend Shyam in Mumbai

Right this moment TV actress Mona Singh has married her South Indian boyfriend Shyam. Mona Singh, 38, is married in Mumbai. Though Mona has stored her marriage away from the media. However now many photos of this marriage ceremony have come out. Wherein Mona Singh’s magnificence is being seen. On this event, Mona was carrying a purple coloration pair. On this marriage of Mona, solely her household and really shut buddies had been seen attending. Many celebs like Gaurav Gera, Rakshanda Khan additionally reached Mona’s marriage ceremony. Many photos of Mona at the moment are going viral on social media. Wherein she is seen together with her husband Shyam.

Allow us to let you know that pre-wedding of Mona has began from previous few days. Earlier than this, photos of Mona Singh’s mehndi pictures additionally got here out. Throughout this, many particular buddies of Mona’s household stay current. In response to the information, throughout this time, together with Mona, Gaurav Gera, Rajesh Khera and Rakshanda Khan additionally reached. Many photos and movies of Mona’s marriage ceremony have now surfaced. Wherein the happiness of his face was being seen.