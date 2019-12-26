Residence / TV / Mona Singh mehendi ceremony: Actor decks up in flowers, Gaurav Gera attends celebrations. See pics

Tv actor Mona Singh is all set to tie the knot along with her boyfriend on December 27. Whereas the actor has saved the marriage a hush-hush affair, the primary photos from her mehendi ceremony have lastly landed on the web.

Mona is reportedly courting south Indian funding banker Shyam. The actor decked up in a pink apparel and floral jewelry as she sat down for her bridal mehendi. Photos of her exhibiting her mehendi-decorated arms to the digital camera have appeared on-line.

Mona Singh at her mehendi ceremony.

In keeping with a report in Mumbai Mirror, the actor was in a rush to complete all her performing commitments by December 14. The actor, who’s presently busy with the subsequent season of Ekta Kapoor’s net present Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, has reportedly requested them to tweak the present to accommodate her plans.

“The producers were happy to oblige and pushed her schedule up, shooting all of Mona’s portions together, so she could take off for her big day. She will wrap up her scenes in 25 days, with December 14 being her last day on set,” the report quoted a supply as saying.

Mona had performed Kareena’s sister in Rajkumar Hirani’s three Idiots, starring Aamir Khan within the lead position. She is going to once more star in Aamir-Kareena’s subsequent, titled Laal Singh Chaddha.

Mona was lately seen in an internet sequence titled M.O.M. Mission Over Mars on ALT Balaji. She had performed the lead scientist within the sequence which additionally starred Sakshi Tanwar because the staff lead. She has additionally starred in just a few extra net sequence equivalent to Yeh Meri Household and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain.

Mona had shot to fame because the lead protagonist in hit TV present Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, the place she shared the display screen area with Gaurav Gera. Her different standard TV exhibits embody Kavach…Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada and Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi.

