Mona Singh shares first selfie after marriage with Shyam, wishes fans on New Year:…

Mona Singh shares first selfie after marriage with Shyam, needs followers on New Yr: 'Happy 2020 from us to you'

Up to date: Jan 02, 2020 16:08 IST

Actor Mona Singh has shared her first selfie after marriage to South Indian funding banker Shyam. The newly married couple look very completely satisfied within the image.

Sharing the picture, Mona wrote: “Happy 2020 from us to u #2020 #newyear #happiness”. Mona appears relaxed in a make-up free look whereas Shyam’s face is partially seen. Mona married Shyam in a standard Punjabi ceremony, reportedly in Chandigarh on December 27. On December 28, she shared an official image from her marriage ceremony and wrote: “Love laughter and a happily ever after.”

A day earlier than her marriage ceremony, footage from her mehendi ceremony went viral. The then bride-to-be regarded blissfully completely satisfied along with her hennaed palms, wearing a pink gown and sporting flowers as jewelry. Days earlier than her marriage ceremony, a report in Mumbai Mirror talked about that Mona was in a rush to complete her tv commitments and had been capturing non cease. Quoting a supply the report mentioned, “The producers were happy to oblige and pushed her schedule up, shooting all of Mona’s portions together, so she could take off for her big day. She will wrap up her scenes in 25 days, with December 14 being her last day on set.”

Mona turned a family identify when she appeared in hit TV collection Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. She went on to function in various hit exhibits later together with Kavach…Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada and Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi. She just lately appeared in M.O.M. Mission Over Mars, an internet collection on ALT Balaji. She performed the lead scientist within the internet collection.

In 2006, she received the dance actuality present Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, beating one other TV actor Shweta Salve. Nonetheless, she hit the nationwide limelight when she appeared as Kareena Kapoor Khan’s older sister in Rajkumar Hirani’s three Idiots.

