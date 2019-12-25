Mona Singh to marry her South Indian boyfriend two days after Christmas eve?

Mona Singh marriage ceremonyInstagram

Reviews about TV actress Mona Singh tying the knot together with her South Indian funding banker named Shyam has been doing the rounds of the business for fairly some time now. It’s being stated that Mona needs to maintain the small print about her marriage ceremony and her husband-to-be below wraps until the day she will get married.

A few weeks in the past, it was being reported that Mona would enter marital bliss on December 14 which finally turned out to be unfaithful. And if the most recent report is something to go by, Mona will tie knot on December 27 in Mumbai.

In response to Bombay Occasions, Mona will take her marriage ceremony vows at a low-key ceremony within the presence of their relations and shut pals from the business together with Gaurav Gera, Rajesh Khera and Rakshanda Khan. She lately had a bachelorette in Goa and only a day earlier than her huge day, a pre-wedding occasion shall be hosted for the newly weds.

“Mona doesn’t want any undue attention on her big day. Only those extremely close to her have been invited to the wedding. A pre-wedding party will be hosted on December 26,” a supply was quoted as saying by the each day.

Mona’s Secret Affair Busted

Just a few months in the past, rumours had been doing rounds that the actress was secretly relationship somebody, who hails from south India. Whereas nothing a lot was identified about her boyfriend then, it was stated that the lovebirds had been fairly critical about one another and had been planning to tie the knot quickly.

Mona SinghInstagram

Speaking to Hindustan Occasions, the Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin actress had stated, “Well I have never spoken about my personal life and I would like to maintain that. But one thing is for sure the day I do get married, I will happily announce it to the whole world.”

If the report seems to be true, we count on Mona to share her marriage ceremony footage on her social media accounts and announce it to the world about her new part in life.