Mona Singh wedding: Know everything about actress’ husband; check out pics, videos from ceremony

High-5 Highest grossing Tollywood films of 2019













As Mona Singh tied the knot along with her beau on Friday, December 27, within the presence of shut family and friends, followers have been questioning as to who the actress acquired married to. Apart from the truth that the Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin actress’ husband is an funding banker from South India, nothing was recognized about him. In actual fact, Mona too continues to be tight-lipped about her husband.

Mona Singh wedding ceremonyInstagram

Nonetheless, it has now been revealed that the identify of her husband is Shyam Rajgopalan. In accordance with a SpotboyE.com report, that is Shyam’s second marriage and he has a 10-year-old daughter from his earlier marriage. He was related to Sahara Information channel a number of years in the past.

Concerning the Punjabi wedding ceremony

For the nuptials, Mona regarded elegant as she was decked up in a pink lehenga together with kaleere and bridal jewelry whereas the groom donned a yellow sherwani for the nuptials. A number of footage from the marriage have surfaced on-line.

Mona’s Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin co-star and buddy Gaurav Gera shared an image of her all-red bridal look along with her again to the digital camera on social media. In one other video, the newlyweds will be seen having some enjoyable on the dance flooring put up the ceremony. In all the photographs, Mona regarded blissful and radiant.

Throughout the Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies held on December 25, the actress regarded charming in a pink salwar go well with whereas flaunting her mehendi to the digital camera. The flower jewellery added allure to her look. Gaurav was additionally a part of the pre-wedding ceremonies.

Mona’s skilled life

The 38-year-old actress, who was final seen within the net present MOM – Mission Over Mars, will subsequent be seen on the brand new season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai. She had wrapped up her shoot portion by December 14 in order to organize herself for the massive day.

Mona can even be seen taking part in an vital position in Laal Singh Chaddha that has Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. Curiously, the film will probably be a reunion for Aamir, Kareena and Mona after they shared the display in Rajkumar Hirani’s blockbuster movie three Idiots. Mona performed Kareena’s sister in Hirani’s film.