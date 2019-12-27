Mona Singh’s wedding with banker Shyam is a dream affair, Rakshanda Khan and Gaurav…

House / TV / Mona Singh’s wedding ceremony with banker Shyam is a dream affair, Rakshanda Khan and Gaurav Gera attend nuptials. See pics

Tv actor Mona Singh tied the knot with beau Shyam, an funding banker from South India, on Friday within the presence of shut family and friends. The actor was wearing a crimson lehenga, accessorised with an enormous mangtika, kaleere and different bridal jewelry whereas the groom wore a yellow sherwani for the nuptials.

Photos of Mona sitting alongside the groom as they learn their wedding ceremony vows as per Hindu customs have surfaced on-line. Her Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin co-star Gaurav Gera shared an image of her all-red bridal look together with her again to the digicam on his Instagram tales.

Rakshanda Khan, who additionally shared display house with the actor within the present posted a video of the newlyweds having some enjoyable on the dance flooring. Mona could be seen spinning in her crimson lehenga because the track Ye Jo Unme Halka Halka Gurur Hai performs within the background. She shared one other video exhibiting Mona dancing with different friends put up the ceremony.

The marriage was adopted by a mehendi and sangeet ceremonies on Thursday. Whereas Mona wore a pink kurta and floral jewelry for the mehendi, she selected a crimson ethnic apparel for the sangeet. Photos of Mona posing for candid selfies with the friends at the moment are on-line.

Additionally learn: Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma welcome child lady on Salman Khan’s birthday, title her Ayat

Mona was final seen in net collection MOM Mission Over Mars, additionally starring Sakshi Tanwar in a outstanding position. Based on a report in Mumbai Mirror, the actor was in a rush to wrap up her performing commitments by December 14. The actor, who’s at present capturing for the subsequent season of one other net present Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, had reportedly requested the makers to tweak the present to accommodate her plans.

Mona can even be seen in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s subsequent, Laal Singh Chaddha. She had starred of their 2009 movie, three Idiots.

Observe HeraldPublicist for extra