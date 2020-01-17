January 17, 2020 | 2:53pm

Monica Lewinsky responded with some alternative phrases Friday to the information that Ken Starr will be part of President Trump’s impeachment protection staff — tweeting, “Are you f–king kidding me?”

The famously scandal-scarred former White Home intern — whose affair with President Invoice Clinton was uncovered by Starr, resulting in Clinton’s impeachment in 1998 — gave the impression to be flabbergasted.

“this is definitely an ‘are you f—ing kidding me?’ kinda day,” she tweeted shortly after listening to that Starr will staff up with Harvard Regulation Professor Alan Dershowitz to defend Trump.

Within the 1990s, Starr investigated Clinton and wrote a report that finally led to his impeachment within the Home, to not point out revealed the married then-president’s affair along with his intern. Lewinsky has held a grudge for many years, telling Self-importance Truthful final 12 months that the way in which Starr handled her in-person was “avuncular and creepy.”

Kenneth W. Starr LightRocket by way of Getty Pictures

Starr final 12 months instructed CBS, “I remorse all of the ache that resulted.

”However I can’t in conscience say to Monica something aside from ‘I’m sorry that the entire thing occurred.’ “