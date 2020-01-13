Monks in Coptic Church Order are locked in 18-month planning battle to build ‘alien’ church

By Terri-ann Williams For Mailonline

A gaggle of monks belonging to the Coptic Church are locked in an 18-month planning battle to construct an ‘alien-looking’ website of worship for simply 100 members on the North Yorkshire Moors.

The church is about to be constructed in the course of one in every of Britain’s most stunning nationwide parks by the UK’s first Coptic Church Order, St Athanasius’ Monastery.

Residents who reside near Langdale Finish and the native parish council of the hamlet close to Scarborough have objected and stated the church would look ‘completely alien’.

The small group of monks – who at present reside in a manor home previously owned by the well-known Rowntree confectionary household – reside an austere and celibate lifetime of prayer, contemplation and self-sufficiency.

Below the plans submitted to the council, a 125 foot (38m) lengthy church that includes two excessive domed towers within the fashion of Egyptian church buildings can be constructed.

It will likely be in a position to home a congregation of as much as 100 worshippers, a few of whom will frequently journey there in three buses to hitch the monks, who lead a strict lifetime of fasting and prayer.

The church will lie in 23 acres of land the place the monks will hold a spread of animals and produce cheese and honey to stay self-sufficient.

A spokesman for Darncombe-cum-Langdale Finish Parish Council, stated: ‘Whereas councillors can admire the monastery’s want for a church, the design is totally out of protecting for the world and can end in a constructing which seems completely alien within the panorama.’

Seif Asaad, secretary of the Coptic Church’s Scotland, Eire and the North of England diocese which covers the monastery, stated: ‘That is the primary Coptic monastery in Britain which can be inhabited by monks.

What do Coptic Christians consider? The Coptic Orthodox Church is the primary Christian Church in Egypt. The faith has between six and 11 million members and whereas most Coptic Christians reside in Egypt there are additionally members within the US and UK. Coptic Christians consider that their church dates again to 50 AD. It’s stated to have been based when Apostle Mark arrived in Egypt. He’s considered the primary Pope of Alexandria. Below the Roman Empire the faith confronted persecution after Egypt turned a Muslim nation. Copts at this time nonetheless declare they’re at an obstacle and lately their church buildings have been attacked by extremists.

‘In time there’ll in all probability be between 5 and 10 monks at Langdale Finish and members of our church will go to for non secular retreat.

‘So far as attainable they’ll domesticate the land and attempt to be self-sufficient and in addition attempt to assist the neighborhood.’

The monks reside a really strict way of life and rise at 4am for prayers and so they quick each week in addition to being extraordinarily conventional, disciplined and obedient.

The Coptic Orthodox church dates to the center of the first Century and cut up from the remainder of the Christendom in 451AD. It now has about 20 million followers worldwide.

The traditional organisation can hint its influences again to St Mark and St Anthony, the primary Christian monks.

Its members are primarily in Egypt, North Africa and the Center East however there are church buildings all around the world.

St Athanasius’ Monastery is a former Manor Home the place the order relies and was constructed by the Rowntree household of York, the founders of Rowntrees Confectionery.

Proposals can be mentioned by the North York Moors Nationwide Park Authority on Thursday.