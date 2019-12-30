Monsey stabbing suspect may be tied to another knifing at nearby synagogue

The person accused of utilizing a machete to hack 5 Hanukkah celebrants is a schizophrenic who’s now being investigated within the earlier stabbing of a Jewish man close to a synagogue in the identical Rockland County city, household associates and police sources stated.

The revelations got here Sunday as grisly new particulars of Saturday night time’s assault in Monsey got here to gentle — together with that accused attacker Grafton Thomas was lined in blood when cops arrested him in Harlem.

Thomas, 38, apparently tried to “destroy evidence” of his guilt, Rockland District Lawyer Michael Dugandzic stated in Ramapo City Court docket, citing a “strong smell of bleach in the car” he was driving.

Thomas, who lives together with his mother in Greenwood Lake, Orange County, was ordered held in lieu of $5 million bail after his lawyer entered not-guilty pleas to 5 counts of tried homicide and one depend of housebreaking within the assault.

The rampage marked the most recent in a string of assaults concentrating on Orthodox Jews in and round New York Metropolis, together with the killing of three folks at a Jersey Metropolis kosher market this month by two assailants who had fatally shot a neighborhood detective.

Authorities, together with the FBI, at the moment are investigating whether or not Thomas is tied to a current stabbing close to a Monsey synagogue, a law-enforcement official briefed on the probe advised The Submit.

In that case, a 30-year-old man was crushed and repeatedly knifed whereas strolling to Mosdos Meharam Brisk of Tashnad at round 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 20, The Journal Information reported on the time.

Thomas’ car was seen close to that scene and he was later questioned by Ramapo police as an individual of curiosity, however launched with out being charged, in keeping with law-enforcement sources.

The Rev. Wendy Paige of Harriman United Methodist Church in Orange County, who claims to have been Thomas’ pastor for 10 years, stated he was identified with schizophrenia at age 18 and “has medications he’s supposed to be on.”

Paige additionally stated that Thomas’ mother, Kim, tried to have him dedicated throughout a Could 19 courtroom listening to, however that docs refused to deal with him towards his will.

“He is not a violent person; he is a confused person . . . We apologize to the [victims’] families for him,” she stated.

Thomas Grafton leaves the Ramapo City Corridor in Airmont, New York. AFP by way of Getty Photos

On Saturday, Thomas allegedly “had a scarf wrapped around his face” when he stormed the basement of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg’s house and started swinging a machete at partygoers at round 10 p.m., a witness claimed.

“I tried to get him to chase me, but he went into the kitchen to go after more people,” stated Josef Gluck, 32. “I picked up a coffee table and threw it at his face.”

Gluck stated he adopted because the attacker left the home and headed towards the synagogue Rottenberg leads subsequent door.

When the attacker discovered Congregation Netzach Yisroel locked, he fled in a automotive parked across the nook, Gluck stated.

The NYPD launched video Sunday exhibiting two cops arresting Thomas at gunpoint at West 144th Avenue and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard.

Prosecutors stated Thomas was granted a conditional dismissal of menacing and reckless endangerment prices in Greenwood Lake final summer season, and his lawyer stated his solely conviction was for a driving-related violation.

He was busted for allegedly possessing a .38-caliber revolver with a defaced serial quantity in Brooklyn in March 2011 and for punching a police horse in Manhattan in June 2002, sources stated.

Extra reporting by Joe ­Marino, Tina Moore, Craig McCarthy and Anabel Sosa