Monster Hunter World: Iceborne’s Console and PC Updates Will Sync in April, Content Roadmap Released

Capcom has launched a post-launch content material roadmap for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, revealing that the enlargement’s console and PC variations will start syncing in late April, 2020.

From February to March, Iceborne‘s console variations will get limited-time occasion quests, following which a significant title replace will add two extra variant monsters. In late April, each console and PC gamers will get new Arch-Tempered and Grasp Rank variations of present monsters.

Capcom teased the return of a “fan-favorite” monster in Could, adopted by extra synced updates and extra monsters in June and past. Particulars will probably be introduced sooner or later.

For now, gamers throughout all platforms can rejoice Monster Hunter World‘s second anniversary beginning Thursday, January 23rd. Particulars are as follows:

From January 23 (PST) by February 13, gamers can rejoice the sport’s second anniversary in both the cosmic Grand Appreciation Fest for Iceborne gamers, or the returning Appreciation Fest within the Astera Gathering Hub out there for all gamers. Late February additionally marks the PC arrival of the restricted time Vacation Pleasure Fest, offering an opportunity to get new layered armor, handler outfit, Poogie clothes and extra.

We’ll proceed to replace our readers as we obtain extra details about upcoming content material. Having surpassed 4 million items in gross sales, Iceborne has so much in retailer for gamers.

