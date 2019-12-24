December 24, 2019 | 1:36pm

A brokenhearted Mississippi man looking for his misplaced canine obtained a merciless nameless be aware in his mailbox saying the pooch had been shot lifeless.

Chad Stricker stated obtained a plastic bag earlier this month along with his canine’s collar and a typed letter from a callous neighbor who stated they killed Stricker’s beloved wolfdog as a result of she was digging by their trash.

“I’m sorry to inform you that your dog was shot and killed Saturday night while digging through my garbage,” the nameless be aware learn.

“It did not suffer and I did not take pleasure in killing It. There is a county leash law which you should abide by so that I do not have to kill any more of your pets.”

Stricker stated he had spent days searching for the 10-month-old dog-wolf hybrid named Nymeria after she received out of his 10-acre property after a typical evening roaming the yard together with her older brother, Ghost.

In a Fb publish addressed to his canine’s killer, Stricker referred to as his neighbor a coward for not telling him till days after the incident. Her collar included her title, tackle, Stricker’s telephone quantity and an outline of her character.

“You allowed myself and countless other people to waste their time looking for my baby who was already dead,” the Pearl River County man wrote, calling his pup “one of the sweetest dogs around.”

“Secondly, you never gave me a chance to correct the problem, you never came to me and told me my dog was tearing up your trash,” he continued.

“It’s sad to think I have a neighbor of your moral character living so close to me that would do this,” he wrote.

“To think Nymeria was worth less than garbage or a damn phone call.”

The person went on to implore his neighbor to go away one other be aware in his mailbox telling him the place her physique is in order that he might give Nymeria “a proper burial.”

In rural Pearl River County, a leash regulation requires all animals to behind a fence or restrained with a leash, even when their homeowners don’t stay inside metropolis limits, the Solar Herald reported.

Stricker stated the sheriff’s division knowledgeable him there was nothing they might do.

“It was on the other person’s property and landowners are protected in that matter. You feel bad for the animals. If it had been a chihuahua, would it have been shot?” Stricker informed the Solar Herald.

“There should be laws to protect animal owners. No animal should be shot for going through someone’s trash.”