December 25, 2019 | three:43am

A Montana canine, who was stolen from his proprietor in October, was not too long ago discovered greater than 2,000 miles away in West Virginia and — with the assistance of a bunch of volunteers – was reunited together with his household.

Zeus, a 9-year-old pit bull from Butte, was taken from his dwelling after his proprietor, Cassandra Rasmussen, allowed a household pal to stick with them and got here dwelling to a home with out Zeus.

“It seems Cassandra who is a single mom in Butte, Mont., allowed a family friend to come stay with her for a bit,” Chelsea Staley, with the Kanawha Charleston Humane Affiliation, advised WOWK-TV. “The ‘friend’ basically robbed her blind, stole her wallet, a number of things while she was at work including her dog, Zeus.”

Shedding the canine took an enormous toll on Rasmussen and her two daughters — and the mom mentioned all they needed for Christmas was to have Zeus again of their arms.

Months later, the one that took the pooch was arrested in Nitro, W.V., and had Zeus with him. He was dropped at the Kanawha Charleston Humane Affiliation, the place they found Zeus was microchipped and registered to Rasmussen.

The shelter deliberate to ship Zeus dwelling to Montana, however thought he was “too big” to fly commercially at 73 kilos. So, the animal rescuers contacted Many Paws Volunteer Transport to attempt to get Zeus dwelling.

In the end, greater than a dozen volunteers helped drive 1000’s of miles from jap to northwest America to get Zeus dwelling, the native Humane Affiliation wrote on Fb. They took the journey in turns over the course of 4 days and he made it dwelling Dec. 16.

“It’s wonderful, this is a great experience, a great opportunity to show the people and communities across the United States offering to help jumping on this to help reunite this dog with its family,” Jenn Robles, a volunteer with the animal transport group, advised the information outlet.

Robles added to KTMF it took “15 volunteers, three ‘slumber pawties,’ nine states and 2,000 miles” to get Zeus dwelling together with his household, only a week earlier than Christmas.