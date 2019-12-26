Monterrey vs Club America live Stream Reddit Liga MX Apertura Liguilla Final Envivo

Monterrey and Club America face off in a Liguilla final tonight, you can watch here Monterrey vs Club America Live Stream Reddit Soccer Streams Apertura Liguilla Final Envivo on Univision Deportes Network. The Rayados will now take on Club América in the long-awaited Apertura 2019 Liguilla Final in Liga MX Envivo

The first leg will be held in Monterrey, since the reigning CONCACAF Champions League winners finished 8th in the table and knocked out No. 1 seed Santos and No. 5 seed Necaxa in early December just to get here. Despite Monterrey’s performance in Qatar, the Aguilas have to be the favorite over two legs, with only one defeat against Monterrey in the clubs’ last five matchups.

Date: Thursday, December 26

Time: 9:36 p.m. ET/2:36 a.m. GMT (Friday, Dec. 27)

Venue: Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe, Mexico

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go (U.S.)

TV Info: Fox Sports 1, Fox Deportes

The struggle for its Liga MX Apertura name begins in the Estadio BBVA at Guadalupe, Mexico, on Thursday when Monterrey will host America in the first leg of the season’s final.Tigres are the most successful team this decade in the Apertura, but defending champion America–who finished the regular season in first spot –edged them from the way in this year’s quarter-finals.

Monterrey have not clinched this title since they gained back-to-back Apertura implants in 2009-10, and ESPN FC’s Tom Marshall emphasized their final foes as a far more powerful force in the competition this last decade: Miguel Herrera coached America into the Apertura this past year and expects to bring the name back to Mexico City as a late Christmas present despite a streak of inconsistent form.

Monterrey only recently returned in the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup at Doha, Qatar, where they conquered Al Hilal on penalties to finish in third place. Los Rayados have not lost a match at home since September 29 and seem to be intimidating hosts for its first leg, while titleholders America will expect that their experience provides the secret to securing an important result in Guadalupe.

America: This team enters healthy and well rested after having not played since the semifinal win over Moreilia on Dec. 8. That gives this team a lot of time to prepare, but will players be rusty with more than two weeks off? All eyes will be on Guido Rodriguez in the middle as he aims to dictate the pace of play and keep the ball away from a Monterrey attack that is quick and lethal. If the Argentine international is in top form, America will have the chances it needs to get a result in the first leg.

Monterrey: How tired will this team be? Let’s not forget that the club just played three games at the Club World Cup in the last 10 days. Monterrey has had to play three games and travel all the way back from Qatar. Antonio Mohamed will have his guys ready and confident, but don’t be surprised if they look a step slow.

In Monterrey’s last knockout game, manager Antonio Mohamed’s team lost in heartbreaking fashion to Liverpool, the eventual FIFA Club World Cup Champions. in the first minute of stoppage time. Three of the Reds’ normal starters came off the bench and two of them figured into the deciding goal. Trent Alexander-Arnold played in a ball for Roberto Firmino for the winner. Monterrey had to settle for the third-place match against an Al Hilal squad that includes Sebastian Giovinco and Bafetimbi Gomis; Monterrey won the match in a lively penalty kick sequence that saw goalkeeper Luis Cardenas deliver the final blow.

The domestic prize is still up for grabs against Club America, who have more league titles than anyone, including the 2018 Apertura. In a way that is similar to Liverpool and most European clubs, these two finalists would rather win their domestic league than a seven-team global knockout tournament in the middle of the season.

Liga MX is one of the best leagues in the Americas, as well as one of the best-attended leagues in the world, so all Liga MX clubs should prefer to win the Liguilla over other competitions. Monterrey still has everything to play for, and is still two games away from one important trophy to close out a solid 2019. Neither club will be burnt out for this matchup, and Thursday and Sunday’s matches will probably be as intense as any two matches played all year