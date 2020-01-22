Montezuma-Cortez squeaks by Pagosa Springs, wins 48-47

The Montezuma-Cortez Panthers beat the Pagosa Springs Pirates by a rating of 48-47 on Friday.

Pagosa Springs was paced in scoring by Ryan Lewis who put up 13 factors whereas grabbing eight rebounds. Mason Snarr and Mitch Lewis additionally had respectable performances contributing 10 factors every.

Each groups will keep at house of their subsequent contest, with Montezuma-Cortez internet hosting Bayfield and Pagosa Springs taking over Centauri.

Montezuma-Cortez has not reported any crew or participant statistics from this contest.



Extra Colorado Excessive College Basketball

This story was created with expertise supplied by Information Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is out there.