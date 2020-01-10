Monty Don’s American Gardens – everything you need to know

Monty Don is on the transfer from his personal backyard to discover what American exterior areas have to supply on this new collection on BBC Two.

What’s Monty Don’s American Gardens about?

The eager horticulturalist visits a few of the most well-known and attention-grabbing gardens within the US. He begins his trek in a prairie, the unique American flowering wilderness, solely to search out a lot of it has disappeared. In New York, he explores greens being grown on town’s rooftops, visits an enthusiastic allotment neighborhood within the Bronx and learns in regards to the historical past of America’s most well-known public inexperienced house, Central Park. In Philadelphia, Monty examines one of many nation’s most well-known gardens and enjoys a contemporary model of a prairie backyard.

Do you’ve a assessment of the present?

Radio Occasions reviewer Jane Rackham says:

“Put apart all recollections of Monty’s Italian and Paradise collection with their structured and manicured gardens, as a result of in America many gardens he visits are impressed by the large open areas of the prairies. Protecting acres of floor these monumental swathes of untamed planting appear to evolve organically, managed by nature reasonably than the gardener.

However on his travels Monty does discover different horticultural types, comparable to an city rooftop vegetable plot in Brooklyn, a glitzy, theatrical backyard in Philadelphia that includes extravagant dancing fountains, and a suburban backyard with white picket fences and neatly mown garden. Perhaps American gardens can’t be pigeonholed in spite of everything.”

What time is Monty Don’s American Gardens on TV?

Monty Don’s American Gardens begins on BBC Two at 8pm on Friday 10th January 2020.

It will likely be out there to stream shortly afterwards on BBC iPlayer.