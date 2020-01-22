Monty Python star Terry Jones dies, aged 77

Terry Jones has died on the age of 77, his agent has confirmed.

Born in Wales in February 1942, Jones was an actor, author, comic, director and historian finest recognized for his work with the Monty Python comedy troupe.

An announcement from Jones’s household stated: “We’re deeply saddened to must announce the passing of beloved husband and father, Terry Jones.

“Terry handed away on the night of 21st January 2020 on the age of 77 along with his spouse Anna Soderstrom by his aspect after an extended, extraordinarily courageous however all the time good humoured battle with a uncommon type of dementia, FTD.

“Over the previous few days his spouse, youngsters, prolonged household and lots of shut mates have been consistently with Terry as he gently slipped away at his residence in north London. We’ve all misplaced a sort, humorous, heat, artistic and really loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless mind and extraordinary humour has given pleasure to numerous hundreds of thousands throughout six a long time.

“His work with Monty Python, his books, movies, tv programmes, poems and different work will stay on ceaselessly, a becoming legacy to a real polymath.

“We, his wife Anna, children Bill, Sally, Siri and extended family would like to thank Terry’s wonderful medical professionals and carers for making the past few years not only bearable but often joyful. We hope that this disease will one day be eradicated entirely. We ask that our privacy be respected at this sensitive time and give thanks that we lived in the presence of an extraordinarily talented, playful and happy man living a truly authentic life, in his words ‘Lovingly frosted with glucose’.”

Jones and writing companion Michael Palinwrote and carried out for a number of high-profile British comedy programmes, together with Do Not Alter Your Set and The Frost Report, earlier than creating surreal, groundbreaking sketch present Monty Python’s Flying Circus with Eric Idle, John Cleese, Graham Chapman, and Terry Gilliam.

He made his directorial debut in 1975 with the group’s first big-screen outing, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, which he co-directed with Gilliam, and in addition directed the next Python movies, Lifetime of Brian (1979) and The That means of Life (1983).

Past Python, Jones co-wrote the TV collection Ripping Yarns (1976-79) with Palin, contributed to the screenplay for Labyrinth (1986) and wrote non-fiction books and introduced documentaries on medieval and historic historical past.

He was recognized in 2015 with with major progressive aphasia, a type of dementia that impairs the flexibility to talk and talk.