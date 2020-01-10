Mookie Betts agrees to record $27 million deal with Red Sox

BOSTON — Outfielder Mookie Betts agreed Friday to a $27 million contract with the Boston Pink Sox, the most important one-year wage for an arbitration-eligible participant.

Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. additionally agreed to an $11 million deal, guaranteeing Boston will keep away from wage arbitration with two of its largest stars.

Betts’ deal topped the $26 million settlement final winter for third baseman Nolan Arenado, which led to negotiations for a $260 million, eight-year deal.

A four-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, Betts is eligible totally free company after this season.

He was voted the American League MVP in 2018, when he hit a significant league-leading .346 with 32 homers and 80 RBIs, then helped the Pink Sox to the World Sequence title. He hit .295 final season with 29 homers and 80 RBIs.

Bradley is understood for his spectacular performs within the outfield, however his bat has been a legal responsibility at instances. He’s streaky, hitting .315 with 5 homers and 14 RBIs in June however simply .225 for the season as a complete, with 21 homers and 62 RBIs. He led the league in putouts and assists as a middle fielder.

Boston additionally acquired right-hander Austin Brice from the Miami Marlins in change for minor league shortstop Angeudis Santos. Infielder Marco Hernández was designated for task.

Brice, a 27-year-old reduction pitcher, had a three.43 ERA in 36 video games final season.