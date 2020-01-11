Moose Disapproves Of People Coming Forward With Accusations About Tessa Blanchard

Tessa Blanchard just lately got here beneath fireplace as Sienna claimed that she noticed Blanchard spit in a lady’s face and name her the N-Phrase. Chelsea Inexperienced additionally replied saying that she will be able to attest to Tessa’s bullying as properly.

Blanchard has responded to those accusations the place she admitted to messing up prior to now, however she’s at all times been good to Chelsea Inexperienced.

Moose noticed the tweets about Tessa Blanchard and he needed to reply. He sarcastically assumed that Chelsea Inexperienced and Sienna are “absolute angels with a clean past” earlier than throwing shade at them for tweeting at Tessa within the first place.

I assume you and @ImChelseaGreen are absolute angels with a clear previous. The timing of those tweets from you guys exhibits rather a lot about your characters.

Twitter is a spot the place many issues go down. Generally a remark is greatest served for a private electronic mail, DM, or textual content message. Sienna, Chelsea Inexperienced, and Priscilla Kelly tweeting about Blanchard may need been a really public strategy to reply to her, however the appear to have gotten the message throughout.