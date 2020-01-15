Morbid Visit Home Begins With Grandfather Only Able To Complete Single Flying Crane Backflip Kick To Ward Off Intruders

HONG KONG—Watching with rising discomfort because the 75-year-old groaned and winced in ache, school scholar Gordon Cheng expressed concern Wednesday throughout a go to dwelling upon realizing that his grandfather was in a position to land solely a single flying crane backflip kick whereas preventing off a bunch of intruders. “It’s sad that all these creaks and wheezes are coming from a man I’m used to seeing execute a perfect wall run, jab two assailants precisely in the groin, and cleanly decapitate a third with a rising crescent kick,” mentioned Cheng, who claimed his coronary heart sank whereas watching the elder Cheng, a grasp who as soon as fought off whole clans with out breaking a sweat, pause to rigorously grip a staircase railing for help earlier than kicking a goon via a wall. “It’s not just his strength; he’s losing a lot of dexterity, too, as you can see by the way he struggled to grasp that last man’s head before snapping his neck. We’re definitely going to need to keep an eye on him—no one wants to get that call telling us he slipped and fell off a roof during a midnight showdown somewhere. Logically, I know that the only reason he brought my twin sister and I back to the Divine Fortress was to eventually take over his legacy, but man, I didn’t think it would be so soon.” Cheng has made the troublesome determination to look into at-home nursing providers upon discovering that his grandfather was unable to recollect the place he had saved his emergency stash of plum blossom sticks.