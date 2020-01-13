‘Morbius’ first trailer sees Jared Leto out for blood

The primary trailer for Spider-Man spin-off Morbius has lastly arrived and with it the primary take a look at Jared Leto as a blood-sucking vampire.

The Marvel character is a biochemist who searches for a remedy to his uncommon blood illness, and within the course of turns himself into the monster.

Within the trailer, we get loads of motion as we see Leto’s Dr. Michael Morbius rework from a sickly man right into a wall-jumping vampire.

The clip additionally teases a crossover with the Marvel Spider-Man universe with a shock look from Michael Keaton – who performs villain Vulture in Homecoming.

There may be additionally a reference to Spider-Man himself as Morbius walks previous a wall picture of the web-slinger with the phrase “murderer” written throughout it.

Alongside the primary star, Morbius additionally stars Jared Harris, Matt Smith and Adria Arjona, whereas Daniel Espinosa directs.

Morbius trailer. CREDIT: Sony/Marvel

The total synopsis reads: “Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.”

Leto’s half in Morbius follows his different comedian e book position because the Joker in Suicide Squad – a personality that has since been taken on by Joaquin Phoenix.

Nonetheless, Jared Leto reportedly felt “alienated and upset” when Joker was greenlit, which itself got here after the actor admitted feeling “isolated” on Suicide Squad.

He defined that he felt like he “was off in the corner of the cafeteria watching all the other kids.”

Morbius is because of be launched this summer time.