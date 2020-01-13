Morbius trailer hints at possible Spider-Man meet-up in the future

Is Morbius hinting at a doable meet-up with Spider-Man? Watch the primary teaser trailer for Morbius starring Jared Leto!

The official trailer for Morbius was launched earlier at the moment, and it seems to be teasing a doable meet-up with Spider-Man sooner or later, in response to Leisure Weekly.

On the finish of the trailer, Adrian Toomes, often known as Vulture, performed by Michael Keaton, pops in to say “What’s up, Doc?” As Spider-Man followers know, the Vulture was final seen in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, so it seems he’s alive and doing effectively.

One other “easter egg” within the trailer has Mobius sporting an orange jumpsuit strolling previous a graffiti wall with an image of Spider-Man, and the phrase “Murderer” written throughout his image. In response to DualShockers, that is referencing Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy and Marvel’s Spider-Man from Insomniac video games.

Check out the official trailer under!

Jared Leto, who performed the Joker in Suicide Squad, can be portraying the Spider-man’s nemesis Morbius. Earlier than changing into the Residing Vampire, our antihero was higher often known as Dr. Michael Morbius, a scientist born with a uncommon blood illness.

In an try to treatment himself, he wound up injecting himself with a pressure of Vampirism and finally reworked right into a “creature of the night.” He has additionally inherited all of the identified powers that Vampires have as effectively.

Adria Arjona, Tyrese Gibson, Jared Harris, and Matt Smith additionally star within the film, in response to EW.

The trailer might trace at a doable duel with Spider-Man sooner or later, however it additionally appears to be like like it’s going to be an excellent film. Morbius premieres in theaters on Friday, July 31.

Keep tuned for extra information about Morbius and the characters’ involvement with the higher MCU. Sadly, the film won’t be added to Disney Plus as a result of it’s not a part of the Disney umbrella. As an alternative, Sony owns the rights to the character and the tales.