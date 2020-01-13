More Denver teachers returned this fall, thanks to 15.7% average post-strike pay raise

Much more Denver academics returned to the classroom this fall than in earlier years, a retention increase that district officers attribute to pay will increase received after a trainer strike final yr.

However as a result of veteran academics have a tendency to earn more money than new hires, the upper retention means the district is paying extra in trainer salaries than it budgeted for this yr.

Whereas the district initially projected academics would get a median 11.7% elevate this yr, the typical elevate for returning academics was really 15.7%, in line with Denver Public Faculties Chief Monetary Officer Jim Carpenter.

The district additionally underestimated the price of wage will increase academics might earn for finishing coaching programs. A brand new contract with the academics union permits academics to money in accomplished programs for pay raises.

