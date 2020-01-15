More Grammys 2020 Performers Announced: ROSALÍA, Tyler, The Creator, Aerosmith With Run-D.M.C. & Amp; Charlie Wilson

The Grammys are creeping up on us fairly rapidly. Because of the Oscars transferring up their broadcast to 2/9 and the Tremendous Bowl taking place 2/2, Music's Largest Night time ™ can be 1 / 26 on the Staples Heart in LA. That’s solely 11 days away, so the performer schedule is filling up.

The Recording Academy had already introduced the likes of Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani, Aerosmith (recipients of this yr's MusiCares Individual Of The Yr award), and host Alicia Keys. Immediately a complete different slate of names has been added, a few of them genuinely intriguing.

Rosalía, the flamenco-pop futurist turned world city famous person, will carry out. So will Tyler, The Creator, in all probability in his IGOR wig. So will Hole Band chief and hip-hop hook slinger Charlie Wilson. Becoming a member of Aerosmith can be Run-DMC, presumably to do “Walk This Way.” Bonnie Raitt pays tribute to Lifetime Achievement Award recipient John Prine. Additionally on deck are H.E.R., Jonas Brothers, and Camila Cabello.

Should you so want, you possibly can watch all this go down on CBS beginning at 8PM ET on 1 / 26. And if you wish to see greater than a handful of awards handed out, the Premiere Ceremony (the place the majority of the can be distributed) begins livestreaming at Grammy.com at three: 30 PM ET .