More Landslides On Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Over 7,000 Vehicles Stranded

Jammu:

Recent landslides have struck the Jammu-Srinagar Nationwide Freeway which remained closed for the fourth consecutive day at this time, leaving over 7,000 autos stranded.

Landslides have hit the freeway at 5 locations in Ramban district, a police official mentioned.

On the intervening evening of Wednesday and Thursday, recent landslides occurred in Digdol, Monkey Morh, Moumpassi, Pathiyal and Chanderkote, he mentioned.

Authorities are working to clear the freeway of the landslides however steady landslides and capturing stones are making clearing operations tough.

Snowfall on the Kashmir aspect of the freeway since Sunday has resulted in blockade of the freeway.

Greater than 7,000 autos are stranded at numerous locations en route from Lakhanpur in Kathua district to Banihal belt of Ramban district and likewise on the Kashmir aspect.

With the freeway closed for the fourth day, stranded truck drivers mentioned they’ve run out of cash to purchase meals and urged the federal government to come back to their help. They mentioned the federal government has not made any association for establishing neighborhood kitchens for them.

In addition they urged the federal government to reopen the freeway on the earliest in order that they will transfer in direction of Jammu as they’ve been stranded on the Kashmir aspect for five-six days.