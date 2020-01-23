“More Money Than Hair On His Head”: Shoaib Akhtar’s Nasty Dig At Sehwag

Shoaib Akhtar, dredging up a three-year-old video of Virender Sehwag, took a distasteful dig on the former India opener in his newest YouTube video. “There’s a video that has gone viral, it’s an old video of my friend Sehwag. Sehwag, you know, is a casual guy and speaks in a non-serious manner. But he had said that Shoaib Akhtar wants money so he praises India,” the previous Pakistan pacer mentioned within the video. Responding to Sehwag’s allegation, he mentioned one’s wealth is dependent upon Allah and never India. Shoaib Akhtar then went into the unsavoury dig, that he instantly clarified as a joke. “Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utna mere paas maal hoga (More than the hair he has on his head, I probably have money),” Akhtar mentioned.

“I’m saying this in a funny way, please take it as a joke,” he added. “Viru, it is a joke, let’s keep it as a joke.”

In a chat present episode launched in 2016, Virender Sehwag had mentioned, “Shoaib Akhtar’s become a good friend of ours as he needs business in India so he has to praise us. If you look at any Shoaib Akhtar interview, you’ll notice he’s saying so many things in praise of India which he would not have said in his playing days,” whereas talking with comic Vikram Sathaye in 2016.

Akhtar, who has usually spoken about his admiration for India captain Virat Kohli, just lately too was filled with reward for India after their 2-1 victory towards Australia within the three-match ODI collection.