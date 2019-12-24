More people than ever will be at work on Christmas day, with 1.1million staff on duty

By Each day Mail Reporter

Greater than 1,000,000 workers will go to work on Christmas Day – usually with out further pay, analysis suggests.

A complete of 1,104,000 staff might be on responsibility tomorrow, up by 22,000 on three years in the past, in accordance with the TUC.

They embody over 300,000 nurses and care staff, 39,000 cooks, 29,000 kitchen assistants, 18,000 waiters and waitresses and 15,000 bar workers.

Some 14,000 police and 18,000 safety guards may even be on responsibility whereas Christmas Day companies will see 25,000 members of the clergy saved busy.

The TUC stated many individuals working within the service sector resembling bars and eating places won’t get further pay.

Basic secretary Frances O’Grady burdened: ‘We owe an enormous debt to all these engaged on Christmas Day.

‘As we spend time with our family members, they hold Britain ticking over. Many on responsibility might be on low pay, particularly in hospitality and social care.

‘They should be pretty rewarded for the important companies they supply.’