January 21, 2020 | 1:46pm

An Iraqi demonstrator burns tires to dam a highway throughout ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq. Reuters

BAGHDAD – Two protesters died in Iraq on Tuesday as police fought working avenue battles with anti-government demonstrators, firing tear fuel and rubber bullets to attempt to disperse stone-throwing youths demanding reform of what they see as a corrupt political system.

A Reuters photographer noticed one protester die after being hit within the head by a tear fuel canister fired by safety forces on Baghdad’s Mohammed al-Qassim freeway. Fellow protesters carried his physique away in a tuk-tuk in clouds of tear fuel.

One other demonstrator succumbed to a bullet wound sustained on Monday within the metropolis of Baquba, the place a minimum of 50 demonstrators have been wounded, medical sources mentioned.

Clashes erupted for a 3rd straight day in Baghdad’s Tayaran Sq., in southern cities together with Basra and within the Shi’ite holy cities of Kerbala and Najaf. Largely younger protesters hurled stones and petrol bombs at police, who responded with tear fuel and rubber bullets.

Mourners carry a mock coffin for an Iraqi demonstrator, who was killed throughout ongoing anti-government protests, at a symbolic funeral in Baghdad, Iraq. Reuters

“We call for the resignation of the government and an independent prime minister who does not belong to any party,” mentioned a hooded protester in Baghdad who declined to provide his identify.

Outgoing prime minister Adel Abdul Mahdi urged an finish to violent demonstrations, saying they might additional destabilize Iraq at a time of nice regional friction.

Iraq has been beset by unrest since Oct. 1. The protesters are demanding an finish to what they are saying is deeply-rooted corruption amongst an elite that has run Iraq for the reason that US-led invasion in 2003. Greater than 450 folks have been killed.

President Barham Salih is predicted to nominate a brand new premier this week, state media reported, to switch Mahdi, who has been pressured out by the demonstrations.

State TV mentioned Salih had three candidates to guide a transitional authorities that may ease standard anger and will make an announcement inside hours.

Six Iraqis together with two law enforcement officials died in clashes throughout the nation on Monday and scores have been wounded.

Protests resumed over the weekend after a lull of a number of weeks. Demonstrators need to rebuild momentum after consideration turned to the specter of a US-Iran battle following Washington’s killing of Tehran’s prime common in an airstrike inside Iraq.

Iraqi safety forces carry sticks and weapons throughout anti-government protests in Basra, Iraq. Reuters

The killing of Qassem Soleimani, to which Tehran responded with a ballistic missile assault on two Iraqi army bases housing US forces, has highlighted the affect of international powers in Iraq, particularly Iran and the US.

Three Katyusha rockets fell contained in the capital’s closely fortified Inexperienced Zone housing authorities buildings and international missions, on Tuesday, police sources mentioned. The rockets have been launched from the Zafaraniyah district outdoors Baghdad and two landed close to the US embassy, the sources mentioned.

“Embassies are our guests and attacking our guests is attacking Iraq, especially in these conditions,” Abdul Mahdi mentioned.