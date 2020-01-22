More than 1,000 dementia patients are ‘dumped in hospitals’ every DAY

By Eleanor Hayward For The Each day Mail

Report numbers of dementia victims are being ‘dumped in hospital’ due to the collapsing social care system.

The variety of emergency hospital admissions for these with the situation has reached 379,004 a yr, or greater than 1,000 a day. The annual quantity has soared by 100,000 in simply 5 years, an astonishing rise of 35 per cent.

Of these admitted to hospital, greater than 40,000 ended up stranded there for greater than a month, NHS information confirmed.

Sam Evans, 45, of Portsmouth, stated her mom Dotty Harman, 91, spent 4 months trapped in hospital as a result of there was no social care place for her

Final night time, the Alzheimer’s Society stated aged dementia victims had been ‘falling by means of the cracks’ of the system.

They’re typically admitted for falls, dehydration or infections that might have been averted in the event that they acquired satisfactory social care. Many sufferers then change into caught in hospital regardless of being medically match to go away, as a result of there isn’t a place for them in a care residence.

The emergency admissions, mixed with the price of retaining dementia sufferers in hospital, value the NHS £445million a yr.

The Each day Mail is campaigning for an finish to the dementia care disaster which forces 1000’s of individuals to promote their properties to fund crippling care prices.

Sally Copley, of the Alzheimer’s Society, stated: ‘Households throughout Britain have been privately struggling to care for his or her family members with dementia, left to choose up the items of a social care system that is coming aside on the seams. This will’t go on any longer. The Authorities should dwell as much as its promise to repair dementia care.’

The figures from NHS Digital, analysed by the Alzheimer’s Society, lay naked the ‘insupportable’ pressure of the disaster on the NHS and households.

In 2017-2018, the most recent yr for which figures can be found, about half of the 650,000 folks in England with dementia went by means of an emergency hospital admission.

Alzheimer’s Society chief Jeremy Hughes stated the figures present ‘the stark actuality of how many individuals with dementia are left to fall by means of the cracks in our damaged social care system’.

He added: ‘Individuals with dementia are all too typically being dumped in hospital and left there for lengthy stays. Many are solely admitted as a result of there is not any social care assist to maintain them protected at residence.’

In his first speech as Prime Minister, Boris Johnson promised to ‘repair the social care disaster as soon as and for all’. However he has failed to stipulate any clear plans.

Sam Evans, 45, of Portsmouth, stated her mom Dotty Harman, 91, spent 4 months trapped in hospital as a result of there was no social care place for her.

Mrs Evans, 45, stated: ‘The ward was full of individuals with dementia who wanted to be in a house the place they may dwell correctly, it was heartbreaking. My mum grew to become actually distressed and sad – she did not perceive the place she was or why she was there.’

The Division of Well being and Social Care stated: ‘We’ve given councils an additional £1.5billion subsequent yr for youngsters and adults’ social care and are decided to discover a long-term answer so that each individual is handled with dignity and provided the safety they deserve.’