More than 100,000 people sign a petition to block Iain Duncan Smith’s knighthood

By Rory Tingle For Mailonline

Printed: 06:12 EST, 29 December 2019 | Up to date: 06:12 EST, 29 December 2019

Greater than 100,000 individuals have signed a petition to dam former work and pensions secretary Iain Duncan Smith from receiving his knighthood.

The petition, which had attracted practically 120,000 signatures by 11am at this time, claimed that as work and pensions secretary below David Cameron, Sir Iain was the architect of ‘merciless and excessive welfare reforms’ like Common Credit score.

Nonetheless, the choice was praised by former Well being Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who tweeted: ‘I’ve by no means labored alongside somebody extra keen to face unpopularity for standing up for his deeply held rules and ethical convictions.’

Iain Duncan Smith was knighted within the New Yr’s honours listing, sparking anger from his critics

In the meantime, opposition events mentioned it ‘beggared perception’ that somebody whose insurance policies had brought about a lot misery needs to be honoured on this manner.

Labour’s Lisa Nandy lambasted the award, tweeting that it was a ‘disgraceful resolution by Boris Johnson to reward a legacy of cruelty and failure’.

‘This regime intentionally eliminated the security web. It stripped individuals of their dignity. There isn’t a honour in that.’

In authorities, Sir Iain argued the adjustments had been designed to finish the advantages entice, making certain that it at all times paid for claimants to take work, whereas simplifying the system.

Nonetheless, problems with the roll-out of the brand new system and delays in making funds had been blamed for driving 1000’s of low-income households into poverty.

In 2016, Sir Iain unexpectedly resigned from the Cupboard, attacking the Authorities’s coverage of welfare cuts.

He was an ardent Brexiteer and, as a backbencher, was a number one gentle within the Tory European Analysis Group (ERG) which proved to be such a thorn within the facet of Theresa Might.

A Labour Get together spokesman mentioned it was ‘unlucky to see that one among Boris Johnson’s first priorities’ was to reward Sir Iain – the ‘main architect of the merciless Common Credit score system, which has pushed 1000’s of individuals into poverty’ – with a knighthood.

‘Boris Johnson needs to be attempting to repair his social gathering’s shameful errors, not give out rewards to these answerable for its failure,’ they mentioned.

Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine mentioned Sir Iain had been answerable for making a welfare system during which individuals had been anticipated to outlive for weeks with out fee, inflicting ‘untold stress’.

‘It beggars perception that Iain Duncan Smith has been rewarded within the New Yr’s Honours listing,’ she mentioned.

‘He’s the architect of Common Credit score – a failed system that has left 1000’s of households struggling to pay payments and purchase meals.’

In different awards within the New Yr Honours listing, the veteran Conservative MP Bob Neill, who was chairman of the Commons Justice Committee within the final Parliament, was knighted.

Labour MP Diana Johnson, who campaigned on behalf of victims of the NHS contaminated blood scandal, was made a dame.

The senior Labour MEP Claude Moraes, a long-standing campaigner for refugees and on justice and civil liberties points, was made an OBE.