More than 100BILLION WhatsApp messages were sent on New Years Eve

Greater than 100 billion WhatsApp messages have been despatched by way of the Fb-owed platform on New 12 months’s Eve – greater than every other day within the app’s historical past.

Of this staggering hoard of digital messages, greater than 12 billion have been pictures.

The record-breaking determine marks a brand new excessive within the recognition of the app because it continues to unfold around the globe.

It’s out there in most nations around the globe, with China being the one notable exception.

WHAT IS END-TO-END ENCRYPTION? Finish-to-end encryption ensures solely the 2 individuals of a chat can learn messages, and no-one in between – not even the corporate that owns the service. Finish-to-end encryption is meant to forestall knowledge being learn or secretly modified when it’s in transit between the 2 events. The cryptographic keys wanted to entry the service are routinely offered solely to the 2 individuals in every dialog. In decrypted kind, messages are accessible by a 3rd celebration – which makes them interceptable by governments for regulation enforcement causes. Fb-owned WhatsApp is already encrypted, and now Mark Zuckerberg is trying to do the identical with Fb Messenger and Instagram Direct.

Britons accounted for greater than 900 million of the messages as they undoubtedly wished their family members a cheerful new yr.

This was dwarfed by Indians, who accounted for greater than 20 billion of the messages.

‘As you recognize, individuals all around the globe celebrated the flip of the last decade with family and friends, however these of us who weren’t in a position to rejoice with family members in individual turned to their telephones to share New 12 months’s needs,’ WhatsApp defined.

Welcoming within the new yr and ushering in a brand new decade might make the file laborious to interrupt in future, with New 12 months’s Eve 2020 a probable candidate.

Regardless of missing the greater than a billion residents of China, the gargantuan whole of messages is equal to each individual Earth sending greater than 13 messages.

And whereas it’s doubtless the messages have been good-natured, WhatsApp cannot affirm the content material of the messages as a result of its end-to-end encryption.

‘WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption ensures that solely you and the individual you are speaking with can learn what’s despatched, and no person else – not even WhatsApp,’ WhatsApp stated.

‘Nonetheless it appears truthful to imagine very massive variety of the messages despatched on December 31st have been wishing somebody a “Happy New Year”.’