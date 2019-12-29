More than 11,000 people sign petition demanding prosecution of lawyer who killed fox

By Mail on Sunday Reporter

Greater than 11,00zero individuals have signed a petition demanding that the authorities think about prosecuting outstanding lawyer Jolyon Maugham for battering a fox to dying on Boxing Day.

The QC sparked fury after claiming on Twitter that he killed the fox after it turned trapped within the protecting netting round his chickens.

The barrister, a specialist in tax regulation who performed a key function in bringing to court docket quite a lot of authorized challenges to the Brexit course of, later apologised to anybody ‘upset’ after his social media submit sparked widespread condemnation.

Final night time, a petition in regards to the incident had acquired 11,500 signatures.

It states: ‘The general public curiosity can be served by a correct investigation and clarification of the regulation and if applicable prosecution for this merciless act.’

An RSPCA spokesperson mentioned: ‘We’re conscious of a state of affairs concerning a fox, and want to reassure folks that we’re investigating.’