More than 150 shop worker jobs were lost every day last year

Greater than 150 store employee jobs had been misplaced daily final yr because the massacre on Britain’s excessive streets continued.

There have been 57,00zero fewer roles by the tip of 2019 than a yr earlier, in keeping with the British Retail Consortium (BRC), following the 16th quarterly decline in a row.

The job losses got here in what the BRC mentioned had been the worst yr for retail gross sales development on file.

Outlets have been clobbered by rising enterprise charges, sky-high rents and brutal competitors from on-line rivals.

The disaster has been highlighted by the Mail’s Save Our Excessive Streets marketing campaign.

BRC boss Helen Dickinson accused the Authorities of not doing sufficient to help the sector and renewed requires wholesale reform of crippling charges.

She mentioned: ‘There have been many challenges in 2019: companies needed to deal with the repeated danger of No-Deal Brexit, a basic election and the transformation of the business, resulting in weak client demand.

‘Because of this, employment has suffered in retail, which is the UK’s largest non-public sector employer.

‘It’s worrying that the Authorities is standing by whereas tens of hundreds of jobs are being misplaced.

‘If the identical was true in manufacturing or aviation, one can make certain that the Authorities would act.’ The consortium’s analysis discovered virtually two out of 5 employers in retail firms plan to rent fewer staff within the coming months.

And they are going to be chopping workers anyway following the ‘golden quarter’ overlaying the busy Christmas interval.

A Authorities spokesman mentioned: ‘We recognise retail has had a difficult yr and proceed to work with the sector to determine pressures and steps to deal with them.

‘This contains the supply of the £1 billion Future Excessive Streets Fund to help native areas in England to resume excessive streets and our assessment into enterprise charges, in addition to chopping enterprise charges for small retailers by a 3rd this yr.’