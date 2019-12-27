More than 30 men, women and children are found living illegally in three-bedroom London house

By James Wooden For Mailonline

Greater than 30 males, ladies and kids have been discovered dwelling illegally in a three-bedroom home.

Police raided the tackle in Dagenham, east London on December 16, 2019 and located a big group dwelling in soiled circumstances.

The property included an unlicensed shed within the again backyard, the place a person and a lady have been discovered to be dwelling on two double mattresses and an electrical heater.

Away from the principle property raided by police, there was additionally an unlicensed shed within the again backyard (pictured). It had double glazed home windows and a door

Contained in the shed, a person and a lady have been discovered to be dwelling on two double mattresses and an electrical heater (pictured)

The one storey brick construction within the rear backyard was fitted with double glazed home windows and a door.

It was wired with electrical lighting, though this was not working on the time officers stepped in.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, Cupboard Member for Enforcement and Group Security mentioned: ‘This is a superb instance of partnership working between the council and the police.

‘Landlords and letting brokers working in Barking and Dagenham must play by the principles.’

The council will now serve Housing Enforcement Notices for contravention beneath the Housing Act, together with fireplace security, damp and disrepair (pictured, a shed the place a person and girl have been discovered to be sleeping)

She added: ‘If you’ll set free your private home, then you could get a licence which ensures your property meets agreed requirements and is secure.

‘When you fail to take action, we’ll discover you and we’ll take strong enforcement motion which can additionally result in a prosecution and a big tremendous.’

The council will now serve Housing Enforcement Notices for contravention beneath the Housing Act, together with fireplace security, damp and disrepair.

The police additionally arrested a male on the property who was needed for failing to seem in court docket.