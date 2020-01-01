More Than 3,600 Arrested In Kolkata On New Year’s Eve

Kolkata: Over 5,000 police personnel have been deployed throughout Kolkata since Christmas (Representational)

Kolkata:

As many as three,678 folks have been arrested from totally different components of town on New Yr’s Eve for his or her alleged involvement in numerous crimes – starting from disorderly conduct, to drunk driving, and violation of visitors norms — a senior police officer mentioned.

Of the 3678, 148 have been arrested underneath non-bailable fees, 531 for drunk driving and rash driving, 654 for triple-riding on two-wheelers and 1289 for not carrying helmets, he mentioned.

A minimum of 50 folks have been picked up as a safety measure, and 831 apprehended for disorderly conduct. One particular person was arrested for carrying unlawful arms, and 4 for rowdyism, the officer mentioned.

Throughout Tuesday’s revelry, round 18 automobiles have been seized for flouting norms, he mentioned, including that 14 cell phones that went lacking have been additionally recovered.

Altogether, 234.68 litres of liquor, and a couple of.33 kg hashish have been seized and a couple of.5 kg fireworks confiscated, the senior officer said.

“Several arrests have been made on the New Year’s eve. We are still accumulating the details,” he mentioned.

Over 5,000 police personnel have been deployed throughout town since Christmas, with particular concentrate on making certain ladies’s security.

“Strict vigil and patrolling will continue tonight. Senior officers will be deployed at crucial points to avoid any menace,” the police officer mentioned.