More than 50 applicants in line for Colorado’s first sports betting licenses

Colorado’s gaming fee solidified the principles for sports activities betting licensure Thursday, setting the stage for the primary group of candidates to be authorized subsequent month because the state strikes towards legalized sports activities playing this spring.

The Colorado Restricted Gaming Management Fee plans to grant as much as 33 complete licenses for bodily and on-line sportsbooks.

The state has obtained greater than 50 license functions since November, based on Dan Hartman, director of the Division of Income’s Gaming Enforcement Division. That features 28 from present casinos, 10 from operators seeking to run retail sportsbooks and 13 from web apps. The names of the candidates haven’t been disclosed.

The primary licensees are anticipated to be authorized in February, although they gained’t be capable of take bets till Colorado’s new sports activities playing legislation goes into impact on Could 1.

Voters in November narrowly authorized Proposition DD, permitting bets to be positioned on the end result of sporting occasions at bodily and on-line sportsbooks in Colorado.

Casinos can be taxed 10% on internet proceeds, which can primarily be funneled to Colorado’s water plan. The state expects to gather $29 million yearly from the brand new tax.