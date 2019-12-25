More than 650 volunteers from Jewish community help workers take Christmas Day off

DENVER — A whole bunch of volunteers from the native Jewish neighborhood helped Christian employees all through the Denver metro space take Christmas Time off.

The Christmas Mitzvah Mission is an annual volunteer occasion. This yr, greater than 650 volunteers labored at greater than 30 nonprofits and healthcare services to make sure that these workers spent Christmas at dwelling with their households.

Volunteers prepare dinner meals, clear, and facilitate actions at areas in Denver and Boulder.

Christmas Mitzvah Mission Lead Susan Chayet mentioned this yr they’d extra volunteers than anticipated.

“It keeps growing, and growing, and growing and this year is our largest year yet with 650-plus volunteers. And people just keep reading about it and hearing about it and they want to participate. It’s so much fun for the whole family,” Chayet mentioned.

