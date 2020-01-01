More than HALF of 2019’s top 20 selling albums are OLD as LP sales continue to plummet 

By Raven Saunt For Mailonline

Printed: 04:20 EST, 1 January 2020 | Up to date: 04:46 EST, 1 January 2020

Greater than half of 2019’s prime 20 promoting albums had been releases from earlier years as LP gross sales proceed to plummet.

The official chart, which was launched yesterday, revealed that the majority of common albums had been the truth is from 2017 and 2018.

It even included albums from artists together with Fleetwood Mac, Queen and Rod Stewart.

The official chart, which was launched yesterday, revealed that the majority of common albums had been the truth is from 2017 and 2018 and even included compilation albums from artists together with Fleetwood Mac (pictured)

It’s considered the primary yr that the annual chart has not been dominated by recent releases and signifies that albums have gotten more and more much less common with music shoppers.

Lewis Capaldi and Ed Sheeran took the highest two spots with their 2019 releases of Divinely Uninspired… and No. 6 Collaborations Undertaking respectively.

However the oldest within the batch by far was The Platinum Assortment by Queen which was initially launched in 2000.

Greater than half of 2019’s prime 20 promoting albums had been releases from earlier years regardless of Lewis Capaldi (left) and Ed Sheeran (proper) bagging the 2 prime spots

Soundtracks from common musicals additionally discovered their method into the official chart together with that from Bohemian Rhapsody and The Biggest Showman.

This yr there have been solely 9 recent albums that reached the highest 20 which is considerably decrease than in earlier years – with 14 in 2018 and 15 in 2017.

The drop within the variety of new albums being recognised is considered right down to the way in which that listeners now entry music.

The trade is now dominated by streaming – with followers listening to a document 114 billion songs final yr – in a pattern that began in 2013.

Soundtracks from common musicals additionally discovered their method into the official chart together with that from Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) and The Biggest Showman (2017)

It has resulted within the proportion of music purchased as albums in both bodily or digital format dropping to only 24 per cent, in keeping with figures from the BPI.

However albums are nonetheless being produced due to artists’ personal preferences to launch substantial our bodies of labor regardless of the waning urge for food for it.

Iain McNay, the chief government and founding father of Cherry Pink Information, mentioned that for artists albums had been like a ‘snapshot into their lives,’ in keeping with The Instances.

He added: ‘For them it’s one thing that they put lots of time and inventive power into.

‘For artists like Adele and Taylor Swift, its biographical.’

Apparently, gross sales of vinyl had elevated by 100,000 to succeed in round four.3million items in 12 months.

However CD gross sales had seen way more drastic flip in fortunes as they fell by eight.5million to 23.5million.