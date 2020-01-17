“More Than Nine Lakh People Speak In Hindi In US”: Indian Diplomat

Amit Kumar stated that there was an outstanding curiosity in studying the language.

Washington:

Greater than 9 lakh individuals communicate Hindi within the US, a high Indian diplomat has stated, because the Indian Embassy right here conducts free Hindi courses for Individuals and overseas nationals.

Glad to notice that Hindi is spoken and taught extensively within the US, Amit Kumar, Cost d’ Affairs, Indian Embassy, stated in his remarks throughout the ”Vishwa Hindi Divas” celebrations on the Indian Embassy.

He additionally stated that Hindi is taught in many faculties within the US.

“According to the American Community Survey (ACS), more than nine lakh people speak Hindi in the US,” Mr Kumar stated.

As India emerges as some of the vital international locations on the earth, Mr Kumar stated that there was an outstanding curiosity in studying the language.

For the people who find themselves travelling to India for tourism, enterprise and different functions, studying Hindi may present a key to win the hearts and minds of individuals of India, he stated.

Sharing his personal expertise of studying Chinese language and dealing in China, the highest Indian diplomat stated that talking in native languages open many doorways.

“No wonder that we have received enthusiastic response for our free Hindi classes, taught by our teacher of Indian culture Moxraj,” he stated.

“I would also encourage you and your friends to learn and promote Hindi as it is a gateway to Indian poetry, literature and Indian philosophy,” he stated in his handle on the occasion.

For the final two years, the Indian embassy has been conducting free Hindi courses within the mission to show the language to the residents from completely different international locations. It additionally partnered with famend American increased schooling facilities like George Washington College and Georgetown College.

The Indian embassy can be contemplating a particular plan to attach the brand new era of America with Hindi.