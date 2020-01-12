More than one million patients fail to turn up to their GP appointments every month

By Raven Saunt For Mailonline

Multiple million sufferers are usually not attending their GP appointments each month which is costing the NHS £200million yr.

There are round 307 million consultations scheduled with medical doctors, nurses and different healthcare professionals yearly.

However 5 per cent of those – one in 20 – are being missed with out discover, that means that 15.four million appointments are wasted.

Slightly below half of those, 7.2 million, had been with busy household medical doctors.

Every of those GP appointments is assumed to value £30 which places the entire value of misplaced appointments in these cases at £216million.

There’s already a GP disaster being attributable to a physician scarcity coupled with a progress in inhabitants.

However sufferers now face even longer delays as these lacking appointments fail to tell their surgical procedures.

Because of this different sufferers on ready lists can’t be invited in to take their locations.

Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, Chair of the Royal Faculty of GPs, stated: ‘When sufferers miss appointments it may be a irritating waste of assets for GPs and our groups.

‘But in addition for different sufferers who’re struggling to safe an appointment for themselves.

‘There could also be many explanation why a affected person would possibly miss an appointment, and in some circumstances it may be a sign that one thing severe is occurring for that particular person – however we might urge sufferers to tell us if they cannot attend as quickly as doable, in order that we will supply that point to another person who actually wants it.

‘To this finish, practices are utilizing digital strategies, corresponding to SMS reminders, to encourage sufferers to maintain their appointments or cancel them in a well timed method.’

The NHS introduced in October that it will be trialing new tech to assist sufferers handle their appointments in a bid to chop down on missed consultations and save thousands and thousands of kilos.

Sufferers will quickly have the ability to e book and alter medical appointments on-line, obtain textual content reminders and even entry maps to direct them to the surgical procedure utilizing a digital affected person software.

DrDoctor has already been trialled in ten hospitals, together with Man’s and St Thomas’ NHS Basis Belief and Frimley Well being NHS Belief, and is predicted to be applied in 11 extra over the next months.

Will probably be rolled out nationally whether it is deemed to be a hit.