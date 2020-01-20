More than two-thirds of people earning over £100,000 unhappy in their relationships, survey finds 

By Alex Ward For The Each day Mail

It’s a declare that many people may get pleasure from placing to the take a look at however, apparently, the very best earners say being wealthy doesn’t make them blissful.

A survey discovered that 69 per cent of these incomes greater than £100,000 felt that they had ‘significant’ issues of their non-public relationships.

Against this, simply 20 per cent of the final inhabitants admitted to issues with their associate.

The YouGov analysis was commissioned by legislation agency Howard Kennedy to check anecdotal proof excessive earners have been so sad they have been a enterprise danger.

Greater than 500 excessive earners, together with some multi-millionaires, responded anonymously to the questioning.

They fell into three classes: enterprise house owners, companions or board members and non-board managers or administrators.

In keeping with the moaning high-flyers, job stress affected their relationships, with 46 per cent complaining of lengthy work hours.

Enterprise journeys have been blamed by 38 per cent for pressure attributable to further time spent away from residence.

To 36 per cent, work was thought of as damaging as infidelity and extra damaging than the burden of elevating youngsters (27 per cent).

Amongst those that admitted issues, 71 per cent thought the stress affected their productiveness or efficiency, The Sunday Instances reported.

Lois Langton, of Howard Kennedy, mentioned: ‘Employees aren’t robots who can swap off from the stress and pressure of relationship issues the second they cross the workplace threshold.’

Sir Paul Coleridge, chairman of the Marriage Basis, added that the ‘Faustian pact’ of providing incentives to staff to hit extra demanding targets might fail if it meant their relationships deteriorated.