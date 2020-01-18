Morris dancers don blackface for traditional ‘wassail’ ritual as they toast trees with cider

By James Mills for MailOnline

Revealed: 04:17 EST, 18 January 2020 | Up to date: 04:20 EST, 18 January 2020

Morris dancers donned ‘blackface’ for a conventional ritual wherein they toast apple bushes with cider to make sure a superb harvest.

Members of the Hook Eagle Morris Males group lined their faces with the controversial make-up as they gathered exterior a pub in Hampshire final night time.

They carried out the historic medieval ‘wassail’ ritual which entails ingesting scorching mulled cider to make sure the great well being of apple bushes.

Dozens of dancers turned out for the Vaughan Millennium Apple Orchard in Hartley Wintney.

The dancers have come below hearth for blacking up lately as many discover the custom racially offensive.

However Morris dancers say there are ‘no racial connotations’ to the make-up because the origins of the custom date again to the 16th century when black paint was utilized by farm staff as a disguise whereas begging within the winter, which was unlawful.

The Hook Eagle Morris Males have been established in 1991 for a one-off occasion to boost funds for his or her native church however determined to proceed.

Members of the Hook Eagle Morris Dancers dance exterior the Waggon and Horses pub earlier than heading to the Vaughan Millennium Apple Orchard for a ‘Wassail’ in Hartley Wintney, Hampshire

