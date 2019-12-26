Morrisons accused of renaming Brussels sprouts Yorkshire sprouts

By Danyal Hussain For Mailonline

Printed: 08:03 EST, 26 December 2019 | Up to date: 08:23 EST, 26 December 2019

Morrisons has been accused of renaming Brussels sprouts to Yorkshire sprouts to attraction to Brexiteer buyers.

The main British grocery store, whose headquarters are in Bradford, West Yorkshire, additionally had Lincolnshire and Scottish sprouts on the market in the course of the festive interval.

Outraged Remainers took to social media to slam the grocery store, whereas Brexiteers expressed their pleasure on the grocery store’s transfer.

Others discovered the entire state of affairs hilarious, posting jokes and memes on-line.

Morrisons, whose headquarters are in Bradford, West Yorkshire, additionally had Lincolnshire and Scottish sprouts on the market in the course of the festive interval

The packet of sprouts included the next message: ‘Take pleasure in for longer when saved within the fridge.’

And one Twitter person joked: ‘Is that the sprouts or the PM?’

The quip was in reference to Prime Minister Boris Johnson hiding in a fridge to keep away from an interview with Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain whereas on the marketing campaign path.

Brexiteer MEP Lucy Harris drew consideration to the sprouts, tweeting a photograph and writing: ‘Fairly cool that Morrisons is changing ‘Brussels’ with the sourced county.’

The sprouts went down nicely with Brexiteers, many hailing the grocery store for stocking them.

One mentioned: ‘Brill! Brussels free Christmas.’

One other mentioned: ‘Wonderful, frequent sense coming to the UK.’

Whereas a 3rd commented: ‘These are far nicer than Brussels Sprouts!’

Nevertheless, others took exception to the promotion, slamming the grocery store on social media.

One particular person wrote: ‘Phew! Glad we stripped ourselves of staff rights, international alternative and affect for that.’

A second mentioned: ‘Childish nonsense.’

And a 3rd added: ‘I believe it’s value jepodising our commerce with 27 of our closest neighbours for.’

Most commenters appeared to search out the entire state of affairs hilarious, posting jokes on-line.

One quipped: ‘Brussels won’t ever see this one coming. Quickly all of Europe might be consuming Yorkshire sprouts.’

Whereas one other mentioned: ‘As a Lancastrian I might be boycotting Yorkshire sprouts and searching for some high-quality Lancashire ones.’

A spokesman for Morrisons mentioned: ‘A lot of our prospects are taken with realizing the place their meals comes from. Our Lincolnshire sprouts are referred to as Lincolnshire sprouts as a result of they’re from Lincolnshire.

‘Our Yorkshire sprouts are referred to as Yorkshire sprouts as a result of they’re from Yorkshire. A lot of our prospects prefer to know that.”