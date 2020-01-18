Mortal Kombat Animated Movie Releasing in 2020, Cast Includes Joel McHale and Jennifer Carpenter

Warner Bros. Animation has plans to launch a Mortal Kombat animated film within the first half of 2020, in response to The Hollywood Reporter. To not be confused with the reboot deliberate for 2021, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge is being directed by Ethan Spaulding (Batman: Assault on Arkham, Justice League: Throne of Atlantis) and is being written by Jeremy Adams (Supernatural, Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans).

Sequence co-creator Ed Boon is listed as a inventive advisor.

Neighborhood‘s Joel McHale will voice Johnny Cage and Dexter‘s Jennifer Carpenter would be the voice of Sonya Blade. Different solid members embody Jordan Rodrigues as Lui Kang, Patrick Seitz as Scorpion and Hanzo Hasashi, Steve Blum as Sub-Zero, Artt Butler as Shang Tsung, Darin De Paul as Quan Chi, Robin Atkin Downes as Kano, David B. Mitchell as Raiden, Ike Amadi as Jax Briggs, Kevin Michael Richardson as Goro, Gray Griffin as Kitana and Satoshi Hasashi, and Fred Tatasciore as Demon Torturer.

The Hollywood Reporter listed Rick Morales (Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, Batman vs. Two-Face) as producer, Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham by Gaslight) as co-producer, and Sam Register as government producer.

No additional particulars can be found in the mean time and the brand above is the one picture that’s been launched to this point. Nonetheless, we’ll preserve our readers posted.

As for the Mortal Kombat reboot, it’s set for launch on January 15, 2021. For casting and different particulars, take a look at our earlier protection.

Are our readers wanting ahead to Scorpion’s Revenge? Tell us what you consider the solid.

