'...Most corrupt department'': Arvind Kejriwal On BJP-Ruled Civic Body

“Even a small youngster is looking it probably the most corrupt division,” the Chief Minister mentioned.

New Delhi:

Aam Aadmi Get together (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched a report card on the BJP-controlled Municipal Company of Delhi (MCD).

Chatting with the media in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal mentioned the state of garbage disposal within the metropolis is making individuals name it the “rubbish capital”, in a state of affairs the place waste administration is the accountability of the MCD.

“The MCD shouldn’t be capable of handle the waste within the metropolis and it has turned Delhi into the rubbish capital,” Mr Kejriwal mentioned.

He mentioned that even the MCD’s inside audit reveals that it’s a den of corruption concealing its monetary mess.

He famous that the north zone MCD’s chief auditor has come throughout monetary irregularities Rs three,299 crore within the division.

Near 90 per cent of MCD-run public bogs lack electrical energy, water, guards or upkeep personnel, whereas “majority of those are shut or locked”, he mentioned.

However, Delhi’s AAP authorities has constructed 20,000 new and effectively maintained public bogs by way of the DUSIB (Delhi City Shelter Enchancment Board), he added.