Most Liked WWE YouTube Videos Of 2019

WWE had loads of issues go down in 2019 that professional wrestling followers will in all probability be speaking about for a very long time. A couple of of these issues would possibly even be on the listing of prime appreciated YouTube movies for the yr.

The listing of prime 10 disliked YouTube movies was attention-grabbing. Charlotte Aptitude appeared in loads of them as she drew warmth all year long. This time we’re trying on the prime 10 appreciated movies and we see one other development.

It’s attention-grabbing that Dean Ambrose appears to pop up in loads of these movies this time round. Roman Reigns can also be a connecting thread, however The Protect saying goodbye to Ambrose ranks #1 whereas Roman Reigns’ WWE return discovered the #eight entry.

It’s attention-grabbing how followers like and dislike movies. The ratio is also decided by the general recognition of a phase.

WWE’s Most-Preferred YouTube Movies of 2019:

The Protect say goodbye to Dean Ambrose after Uncooked goes off the air—374,000 Likes Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley: Arm Wrestling Match—290,000 Likes The Undertaker involves Roman Reigns’ Assist—274,000 Likes Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins save Dean Ambrose from Four-on-1 beatdown—254,000 Likes Roman Reigns storms into Shane McMahon’s VIP room—220,000 R-Reality pins a sleeping Jinder Mahal on an airplane to win the 24/7 Title—184,000 Likes Cain Velasquez brings the battle to Brock Lesnar—181,000 Likes Roman Reigns returns to WWE—177,000 Likes Goldberg and The Undertaker meet face-to-face—174,000 Likes Brock Lesnar brutally assaults Rey Mysterio and his son—170,000 Likes

We’ll must see who makes the listing subsequent yr. It positively seems to be like the highest 10 most appreciated movies is a really eclectic combine that ought to inform us that WWE followers are having fun with all kinds of content material at this level.

Because of Forbes