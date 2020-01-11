Mostert emerges as 49ers top back and a key to success in Saturday’s playoff game

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Given his druthers, Raheem Mostert will spend a lot of his low season browsing in his hometown of New Smyrna Seashore, Fla.

He refers to frolicking amongst killer sharks as a “hobby,” but in addition calls it a type of meditation. An opportunity “to get his mind away from all the negativity,” says the 49ers working again.

“The ocean, man,” sighed the self-described “beach bum”, a smile all of a sudden lighting up his face, “I love the ocean.”

Mostert’s low season may very effectively start 4 hours down the coast from his hometown, proper after the Feb. 2 Tremendous Bowl in Miami.

And if it does, he would possibly simply be the principle purpose why San Francisco made it that far.

Regardless of each that includes good quarterbacks and harmful receivers, the 49ers and Minnesota Vikings are run-first groups.

With the NFL’s No. 6-ranked floor sport this season, the Vikings have the distinctive Dalvin Prepare dinner, who had 94 yards and two touchdowns in final week’s wild-card win over New Orleans, in addition to the fairly succesful Alexander Mattison.

The 49ers backfield is extra by committee, with Mostert rising because the lead again regardless that Tevin Coleman is the starter, Matt Breida the third-down man and Jeff Wilson as insurance coverage.

Coleman was a third-round decide, however not one of the different three have been drafted. And collectively, all they did was mix to provide the 49ers the No. 2-ranked working sport within the league.

“I think Raheem is very comfortable in his situation, when he comes in,” mentioned coach Kyle Shanahan. “I do like having Tevin out there, because of the way he hits the holes. He brings a little different physicality to the game. But I like what all our backs do.”

What Mostert has accomplished is lead the 49ers in speeding with 772 yards and a 5.6 yard per common carry, tops within the NFL amongst backs with no less than 100 carries. He additionally led the crew in speeding touchdowns with eight, plus two extra off receptions.

A lot of the harm was accomplished within the last six weeks, when he scored eight instances.

Not unhealthy for a man who’s on his seventh crew since coming into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2015. With all that bouncing round, did he ever think about he’d be such a major participant in a post-season sport?

“Really, I just honestly kept the faith,” mentioned Mostert, who began out on cowl and return particular groups however was given an opportunity within the offence main due to his pace. (He gained gold within the 2014 Massive Ten Indoor Video games, within the 60-and 200-metre races). “I didn’t want to get my highs too high, my lows too low. Going to the playoffs, hopefully, I wanted to do that, and eventually go to the Super Bowl too, but I never really thought about it like (being a key piece) in the playoffs. I just always thought that I’m just going to take it for what it is. It’s a game for me. No matter what, just go out there and have your best ball.”

Mostert says the chemistry between San Francisco’s working backs is powerful, that none of them put their very own carries and stats forward of the principle aim.

“We’re definitely a brotherhood,” he mentioned. “All of us hang around collectively, all of us go to dinner collectively. We by no means actually took the strategy of getting competitors. I would like the following man to eat. I would like him to thrive if I’m not in.

“This can be a household. That is what we’re.”

They’ve a fifth working again serving to them this week, and that’s Jerick McKinnon, the previous Viking who signed with San Fran as a free agent however missed the season with a knee harm.

“He’s doing his due diligence, going to Florida, training and getting this knee back right, but he’s always communicating with us,” mentioned Mostert. “He just sent us a text about how certain (Vikings) play. He’s just giving us some pointers, saying ‘this is what you should expect out of this guy,’ or ‘this is how this linebacker is playing.’”

It might assist. It may well’t damage.

Mostert can’t say sufficient about All-Professional fullback Kyle Juszcyzk — “He’s phenomenal, he makes the blocks look easy, even though he tells us it’s kind of hard. He helps us with our reads and stuff” — or the crew’s offensive line, which has endured via accidents.

“Our offensive line, they do a great job,” mentioned Mostert. “That’s why I give them the spike when I score a touchdown. I try to show them as much love as I possibly can. What better way to do that than when you drive down the field and go in for a rushing touchdown, and you hand them the ball. They work their tails off. It’s all about scheme and the O-line doing a great job blocking.”

However nearly as good because the 49ers are on the bottom, it might be nullified or overshadowed by Prepare dinner, who might be essentially the most expert working again in Saturday’s sport.

That’s the place Fred Warner is available in.

The 49ers linebacker is coming off a robust sophomore season. He can be centered on Prepare dinner. And he’ll have assist.

“Dalvin is a very good back,” mentioned Warner. “He had an outstanding season. Great contact balance. He’s looking to get downhill right now. In open space, he’s a cutback player. Elusive. yeah, we’re going to have to make sure we’re on top of it with him. He plays a lot bigger than he is. He’s strong. It’s going to take more than arm tackles, or just one guy. It’s going to be a group tackling him, making sure everybody gets to the ball.”

In the event that they’re profitable at that — and if the 49ers working backs maintain doing what they’ve been this season — Mostert’s browsing season will begin in February. Simply 4 hours up the freeway from the place he and his teammates will play for the Tremendous Bowl.

[email protected]