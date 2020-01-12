Mother, 32, is ‘on suicide watch in jail’ after she was charged with the murder of her son

By Danyal Hussain For Mailonline

A mom accused of murdering her son simply two days after his second birthday is on suicide watch in jail as she is ‘beside herself with grief’, in response to a relative.

Sarah O’Brien, 32, was charged with the homicide of her toddler son Keigan Ronnie O’Brien and appeared in courtroom yesterday.

Keigan, who was described by his mom as a ‘cheeky monkey’, was rushed to hospital from a property in Doncaster, South Yorkshire on January eight, however died a day later.

A autopsy examination concluded that he died on account of head accidents.

Now, a relative has revealed that jail officers have put O’Brien on suicide watch as a result of she is susceptible to harming herself.

His mom Sarah O’Brien, 32, (left) and Martin Currie, 36, (proper) have been charged together with his homicide

O’Brien’s boyfriend Martin Currie, 36, was additionally charged with Keigan’s homicide and each will seem at Sheffield Crown Court docket on Tuesday.

The relative advised the Solar: ‘She merely cannot cease crying and at occasions turns into hysterical. We’re actually apprehensive for her psychological state and effectively being so are the jail wardens.

‘We have heard she’s been placed on suicide look ahead to her personal security. Nobody aside from these two know what actually occurred to that poor little lad and why.’

Neighbours have spoken of their anger and unhappiness over the incident, which has despatched shock-waves by way of the group.

Following his loss of life, a multicoloured streamer with the phrases ‘glad second birthday’ might be seen caught to a window of the property

The 2-year-old is suspected to have been murdered days after celebrating his second birthday in Doncaster, South Yorkshire. Pictured: A police automobile outdoors the property that’s on the centre of the homicide investigation

Retail employee Mark Hillary, 43, mentioned: ‘It is surprising that this occurred to such a younger boy.

‘I am devastated this occurred – I simply can’t consider it. It made me sick.’

David Brown, a 54-year-old auditor who lives subsequent door to the home on Bosworth Highway, described his neighbour as a ‘quiet’ and ‘good’ girl who ‘saved to herself’.

A candle-lit vigil was held in reminiscence of the toddler outdoors his dwelling yesterday, the place his birthday banner continues to be draped over the entrance window.