Mother, 38, is stunned to discover giant EIGHT-INCH snack in packet of Asda crisps

By Sebastian Murphy-bates For Mailonline

Revealed: 04:25 EST, 15 January 2020 | Up to date: 04:34 EST, 15 January 2020

A mom was shocked when she discovered a large, eight-inch snack in a packet of Asda crisps and claims it might be a world record-breaker.

Shocked Janine Ross, 38, made the bombshell discovery whereas sharing a packet of 69p Asda personal model onion ring snacks along with her buddy’s daughter Izzy.

The earlier file for the largest crisp in Britain was 5.9 inches – a big Greatest Candy Chili Crisps from Morrisons.

Janine says it mentioned it was onerous to get an actual studying because the lengthy onion ring bends and twists.

Pictured: The enormous crisp that Janine Ross discovered amongst an everyday packet of onion rings in a packet of Asda’s own-brand snacks

Pictured: The massive crisp subsequent to a tape measure as Ms Ross believes that it might be the longest by chance occurring of its form

However she says if it was straightened it might beat the earlier British file – and even the world title.

There have been larger crisps made however they have been particularly produced as a file try – slightly than occurring by chance.

Janine, from Liverpool, mentioned: ‘We have been at a party when I discovered it, each was shocked and simply began laughing hysterically.

‘We weren’t anticipating one which measurement, we now have fairly a number of packets a month and they’re normally the common ‘o’ form – however this one was enormous.

Pictured: The snack subsequent to the packet by which Janine Ross discovered it at a youngsters’s celebration

‘If it was straightened out it might be about 20cm lengthy, I took an image of it by a tape measure and you may see it is huge.’

Janine was sharing the packet of onion rings along with her mates daughter, Izzy, who was pictured with the monster snack and appears dwarfed beside it.

Janine continued: ‘It seems to be like a manufacturing line error. It is like all of them are available in a tube and are reduce down, however that course of missed this one.

‘This one should have slipped the web, it feels fortunate – we’d go purchase a lottery ticket now.

‘We have not eaten it, it is our prized possession. I would give it to Izzy – if she behaves.’

The 15cm crisp found by Daniel Heginbotham in December was a contender for the world’s largest crisp title.

He had picked up a packet of The Greatest Candy Chili Crisps from Morrisons and pulled the packet open, discovering the massive crisp inside.

Daniel, 44, thought it might be Britain’s greatest – however now he is been completely crushed by Janine’s discover.